Tory Lanez's Conviction in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Upheld

Tory Lanez Appeal Denied: Conviction in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Upheld

Published on November 12, 2025

Tory Lanez's New Booking Photo
Source: Handout / Getty

In a significant legal development, Billboard reports that an appeals court has upheld Tory Lanez’s convictions for the 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The decision, issued on November 12, 2025, affirms the 10-year prison sentence handed to Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

The case stems from a July 2020 incident in which Lanez was accused of shooting Megan in the foot during a heated argument after a party in the Hollywood Hills. Prosecutors alleged that Lanez shouted, “Dance, b—h!” before firing at Megan as she walked away from the vehicle they were traveling in. Megan initially told police she had stepped on broken glass but later revealed she had been shot.

Lanez’s legal team has consistently argued that he was unfairly convicted, citing insufficient evidence and procedural errors during the trial. However, the appellate court rejected these claims, stating, “We find no prejudicial error and, accordingly, affirm Peterson’s conviction.”

The trial, which captivated the public, featured emotional testimony from Megan and conflicting accounts from witnesses. Lanez’s defense suggested that Megan’s former assistant, Kelsey Harris, could have been the shooter, but prosecutors countered with evidence and testimony pointing to Lanez.

This latest ruling marks another setback for Lanez, who has filed multiple appeals since his 2022 conviction. His legal team has also claimed the existence of new evidence, though prosecutors and Megan’s representatives have strongly denied these assertions.

The decision underscores the court’s confidence in the original trial’s outcome, leaving Lanez to serve his sentence while Megan continues to advocate for justice and healing.

