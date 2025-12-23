DOJ Posted Jeffrey Epstein Letter That Seemingly Implicated Trump

Jeffrey Epstein died under mysterious circumstances in 2019, but his presence within the current political scene has grown significantly in recent weeks. The Justice Department posted a letter from Jeffrey Epstein that seemingly implicated President Donald Trump, then took the letter down without explanation.

As reported by Raw Story, the alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein was addressed to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar and postmarked just days after the former financier’s death.

Nassar, a former physician who worked with the United States women’s gymnastics team, is referred to as “L.N.” in the postcard note. The contents of the letter mention “our president,” who, at the time, would’ve been President Trump during his first term.

From the letter:

Dear L.N. as you know by now, I have taken the “short route” home. Good Luck! We share one thing … our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to “grab snatch,” whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein.

The grim details of the letter seemingly reference Epstein opting to take his own life, and appeared to be an attempt to illustrate that President Trump had the same affinity they shared for “young, nubile girls,” and suggesting that Nassar and Epstein didn’t get away with it, hence the “unfair” quip.

The Justice Department has been working overtime to remove the stain of the assumed connection between Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump, writing a statement on social media early Tuesday morning (December 23).

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” a portion of the DOJ’s statement read.

It continued with, “Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

The Justice Department has released several thousand documents largely known as the “Epstein Files,” which were heavily redacted. The reasoning from the DOJ was that they moved to protect victims, hence the heavy redactions. Critics say the redacted files are protecting powerful people who served in the federal government and beyond.

