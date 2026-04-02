Inside the growing demand for custom outdoor living spaces

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If you’re wondering what to do with your home in 2026, it may be time for a backyard transformation. After all, custom outdoor living spaces can now include garden paths, pergolas, vertical gardens, fire pits, outdoor kitchens and showers, and jacuzzis.

After the pandemic, over 66% of family homeowners admitted that outdoor spaces mattered to them, and they used these spaces several times a week, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting. With so many upgrade options, anyone can customize these spaces to find fewer excuses to leave the house for fun, wellness, and pampering.

Why Are Custom Outdoor Living Spaces So Trendy?

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Working and schooling from home during the pandemic made many American homeowners realize the value of making their spaces as comfortable and flexible as possible. Instead of only seeing the backyard as a patch of grass to mow, more people are incorporating wellness routines, creating seamless indoor-outdoor flow, creating their own micro-resorts, and designing year-round functionality.

In other words, the right backyard transformation adds to a home serving multiple purposes, while enabling you to get in touch with the benefits of nature, such as reduced anxiety and depression, which creates an overall sense of well-being.

What Are Some Outdoor Space Planning Options to Consider?

Depending on your soil and climate, you may have a rain garden, a vegetable garden, or use walls and fences for vertical gardening. Create distinct garden areas based on activity and enhance the aesthetics and flow with pathways connecting to various areas, such as your deck, a guest house, and around to the front.

In addition to your tailored garden design, your outdoor green enhancements can go from front to back with custom window boxes that hold a variety of plants and flowers. Fill your deck and patio design with freestanding ones that can also help add privacy.

Add earth, water, and fire to your bespoke patio solutions with custom stone pavers, water walls, and fire pits. Even if you already have a swimming pool, install a separate custom one for tropical fish, which can double as a meditative spot; further enhance it with a fountain.

Next, you can really turn up the heat year-round in custom outdoor living spaces with an outdoor kitchen upgrade, which had a $27.23 billion valuation in 2025, per Fortune Business Insights. These increasingly popular options aren’t just a fancy grill, but full second kitchens with the capacity of your indoor one, complete with a stove, oven, stone countertops, wood fire ovens for pizza, and more.

If you have a seasonal climate that brings precipitation, add enclosures and overhead coverings, such as canopies and awnings, to protect your space from the elements. As a result, you can invest in more comfortable customized furniture from modular couches, bean bag chairs, and integrated deck seating.

Transform Your Life Starting Outside

The sky is the limit with custom outdoor living spaces, as you can design them for cooking, swimming, meditation, sustainable food cultivation, and more. Create different zones for personalities and functions so everyone can enjoy the outdoors in ways that suit them.

If this article left you green with joy, read more useful guides on our website.