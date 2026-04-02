Gucci Mane Kidnapped and Robbed by Pooh Shiesty in Studio Standoff

Source: Getty Images

In a jaw-dropping twist, rap legend Gucci Mane was allegedly kidnapped and robbed by none other than his own 1017 Records artist, Pooh Shiesty. As reported by 11Alive, the drama went down on January 10 at a Dallas music studio, leaving fans and authorities in disbelief.

What Went Down

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., set up a meeting with Gucci and two other music industry pros under the guise of talking about his contract. But things took a dark turn when Shiesty and his crew—eight others, including rapper Big30—stormed the studio armed and ready.

The DOJ says Shiesty pulled out an AK-style pistol and demanded Gucci sign papers releasing him from his 1017 contract. The crew also reportedly snatched Rolex watches, jewelry, and cash. One victim was choked so badly that they almost passed out.

The Aftermath

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The feds didn’t waste time. Eight of the nine suspects, including Shiesty, Big30, and Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams, Sr., were arrested on April 1 in Memphis, Nashville, and Dallas. The evidence? Surveillance footage, phone records, and even social media posts where some of the suspects flexed the stolen goods. If convicted, Shiesty and his crew could face life in prison.

A Complex History

Gucci Mane, aka Radric Davis, is a trap music pioneer who’s been putting on for the culture since the early 2000s. His label, 1017 Records, has been home to some of the hottest names in rap, including Pooh Shiesty. Shiesty blew up in 2020 with his hit “Back in Blood” and quickly became one of Gucci’s most promising signees.

But Shiesty’s career has been rocky. He spent three years in federal prison for a gun charge and was released just six months before this incident. At the time of the robbery, he was supposed to be on home detention.

This case is still developing, but we are glad to know that Guwop is safe. With him playing a big role in Hot 107.9’s history (including the upcoming Birthday Bash XXX), we know that the ATL is definitely behind him.