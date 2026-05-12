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5 Pretty Ricky Songs Already On Your Playlist

Pretty Ricky Songs That's Already On Your Playlist

Published on May 12, 2026
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B2K vs Pretty Ricky: The Morning Hustle Weighs In

B2K member Lil Fizz sparked an online debate around a 2000s worthy Verzus:B2K or Pretty Ricky? Off the jump, the conversation framed B2K as the polished blend of R&B and hip-hop that once had the culture in a chokehold. While Pretty Ricky was seen just a lit group representing Florida. The Morning Hustle crew went in circles trying to figure out which group had the better catalog.

That’s where things really shifted. Pleasure P’s comments got brought back up, including his claim that people don’t give Pretty Ricky enough credit for their hits. On-air, that point landed. The room started leaning toward Pretty Ricky having more records that still ring off in party spaces. B2K has undeniable nostalgia, especially with “Bump, Bump, Bump,” but Pretty Ricky’s catalog got framed as timeless and more club-friendly.


While B2K was able build a strong brand as a leading boy band in the early 2000s, here are a few songs by Pretty Ricky you might already have on your playlist:

1. On The Hotline

2. Grind With Me

3. Your Body

4. Love Like Honey

5. Nothing But A Number

Where do you stand on this boy band battle? Did the South Florida crew make more classics than you remembered?

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Pretty Ricky Songs That's Already On Your Playlist was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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