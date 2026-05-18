Preparing for the ups and downs of real estate transactions in 2026

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When dealing with real estate transactions this year, be prepared for the good, such as more inventory and choice. Then, there’s the bad, such as historically high housing costs, with very strict lending and high monthly payments. Mitigate these uncertain waters by working on your credit score, saving for a higher down payment, and getting preapproval to show that you’re serious.

According to the National Association of Realtors, as many as 6% of home buyers made a home purchase without doing an in-person property inspection, and only relied on a virtual tour or showing. Unless you have a good relationship with the seller, don’t risk not doing a proper house appraisal instead of trusting an off-site purchase.

What Are Some Upsides to Expect in Real Estate Transactions?

It may be a good time to invest in this asset due to the higher availability of choice. As a result, you have more options that can decrease the likelihood of competing with multiple offers for the same place.

CBS News reports that mortgage rates could fluctuate between 6.1% and 6.4%, but they got as low as 5.87% in February 2026.

With less new buyer competition, you have more time to make a better and more informed decision to avoid problems such as contract breaches.

What Are the Low Points This Year?

You may have options, but those prices are still high, and inflation isn’t helping new real estate transactions. Meaning you have a better shot if you have a higher income to comfortably afford a median-priced home.

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Buyers looking for financing are still dealing with high rates, resulting in higher monthly payments, which can make lenders look at you even more strictly.

Even with the right financing, that’s not the end of your financial journey. You must incorporate maintenance fees, insurance costs, and possible renovations, which can be higher depending on the location.

What Could Go Wrong During the Real Estate Closing Process?

You may get to the point where you’re about to close on your dream home, just for the seller to back out or breach the agreement.

Some common reasons sellers breach contracts include:

Not disclosing property issues.

Getting a higher offer

Failure to clear liens for the dead transfer

Not making the agreed-upon repairs.

Change of heart or not being able to move

On the buyer’s end, sometimes the mortgage may fall through due to a last-minute denial. An inability to secure homeowners’ insurance is another issue.

How Does a First-Time Home Buyer Prepare?

As you make this big step, check your credit report and try to get your score as high as possible. Pay off any existing debt from credit cards to other loans to improve your lender profile.

In addition to a down payment, save whatever extra you can so you can comfortably afford closing costs and have an emergency fund in case you have unexpected repairs.

Get Real About Housing

Understanding the good and bad about real estate transactions this year can help you prepare for potential setbacks and use positive aspects to your advantage. There may be more inventory to choose from, while financing may be stricter.

With preparation and research, a new home will be yours to claim.

Learn more about the state of real estate and housing updates by searching more articles on our website.