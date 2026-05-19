BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Partyboi Duece’s Birthday Bash Playlist

Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital

Partyboi Duece is setting the tone for Birthday Bash XXX with a playlist packed with Atlanta heat, street classics, and high-energy favorites to get you all the way ready for May 24. From Gucci, Waka, and Future to Migos, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and more, these are the records that bring the city’s sound to life and keep the vibe concert-ready. Press play and tap in with Mr. “Party’s Playlist” as the countdown to Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash starts now!

SAVE PARTYBOI DUECE’S PLAYLIST BELOW!