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June Birthday Freebies

Published on June 1, 2026
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If your birthday is in June, you can stack quite a few national chain rewards. Most require joining the loyalty program before your birthday, sometimes 7 to 30 days in advance. Offers can vary by location and membership level.

ChainBirthday Freebie
StarbucksFree handcrafted drink, food item, or bottled beverage of your choice.
Dunkin’Free medium beverage reward.
Denny’sFree Grand Slam Breakfast, often with no purchase required.
IHOPFree stack of pancakes through rewards.
Red RobinFree Gourmet Burger reward.
Panera BreadFree pastry or bakery item.
Chipotle RewardsBirthday reward, often a free entrée or bonus item.
Sonic Drive-InBirthday reward, commonly a free Route 44 drink or menu item.
Texas Roadhouse VIP ClubFree appetizer or special birthday offer.
Olive Garden eClubFree birthday dessert with entrée purchase.
Baskin-Robbins RewardsFree scoop of ice cream.
Cold Stone Creamery My Cold Stone ClubFree Like It Creation.
Dairy Queen RewardsFree small Blizzard or frozen treat.
Krispy Kreme RewardsFree birthday doughnut reward.
Cinnabon RewardsFree BonBite or birthday treat.
Nothing Bundt Cakes eClubFree Bundtlet during birthday month.
Sephora Beauty InsiderFree birthday beauty gift set.
Ulta Beauty RewardsFree birthday gift plus bonus coupon offers.

June Birthday Freebies was originally published on majicatl.com

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