June Birthday Freebies
If your birthday is in June, you can stack quite a few national chain rewards. Most require joining the loyalty program before your birthday, sometimes 7 to 30 days in advance. Offers can vary by location and membership level.
|Chain
|Birthday Freebie
|Starbucks
|Free handcrafted drink, food item, or bottled beverage of your choice.
|Dunkin’
|Free medium beverage reward.
|Denny’s
|Free Grand Slam Breakfast, often with no purchase required.
|IHOP
|Free stack of pancakes through rewards.
|Red Robin
|Free Gourmet Burger reward.
|Panera Bread
|Free pastry or bakery item.
|Chipotle Rewards
|Birthday reward, often a free entrée or bonus item.
|Sonic Drive-In
|Birthday reward, commonly a free Route 44 drink or menu item.
|Texas Roadhouse VIP Club
|Free appetizer or special birthday offer.
|Olive Garden eClub
|Free birthday dessert with entrée purchase.
|Baskin-Robbins Rewards
|Free scoop of ice cream.
|Cold Stone Creamery My Cold Stone Club
|Free Like It Creation.
|Dairy Queen Rewards
|Free small Blizzard or frozen treat.
|Krispy Kreme Rewards
|Free birthday doughnut reward.
|Cinnabon Rewards
|Free BonBite or birthday treat.
|Nothing Bundt Cakes eClub
|Free Bundtlet during birthday month.
|Sephora Beauty Insider
|Free birthday beauty gift set.
|Ulta Beauty Rewards
|Free birthday gift plus bonus coupon offers.
June Birthday Freebies was originally published on majicatl.com
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