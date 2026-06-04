Ms. B’Havin BREAKS SILENCE on Being Blackballed and...
Ms. B’Havin BREAKS SILENCE on Being Blackballed & Her Comeback
Hitmaker Ms. B Havin sits down with Reec for a powerful and transparent conversation about her rise in music, industry setbacks, and her long-awaited return.
Known for records like “Bottle Action” and “I Know You See It, ”Remix, Ms. B Havin reflects on the success of those breakout moments and explains why she suddenly stepped away from the spotlight.
In this interview, she opens up about being allegedly blackballed following a business dispute connected to one of her biggest records, and how legal pressure and industry politics affected both her career and personal life.
Now rejuvenated and focused, Ms. B Havin says she’s returning at the perfect time as female hip-hop artists continue dominating the music scene.
This conversation is raw, honest, inspiring, and full of insight about survival in the music industry.
Ms. B’Havin BREAKS SILENCE on Being Blackballed & Her Comeback was originally published on majicatl.com
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