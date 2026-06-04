Win Access To Our Exclusive Screening of "Minions & Monsters!
Win Access To Our Exclusive Screening of “Minions & Monsters!
Register to win access to the Radio One Atlanta exclusive screening of MINIONS & MONSTERS.
ATLANTA Screening Details:
Date: Monday, June 29 @ 7:00 PM
Location: Regal Atlantic Station
Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024’s funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history. MINIONS & MONSTERS is only in theaters on Wednesday, July 1.
REGISTER HERE!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026
-
Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX
-
The South Got Somethin' To Say: Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX
-
She's The Birthday! Our Favorite Looks From The Baddies of Birthday Bash XXX