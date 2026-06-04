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Win Access To Our Exclusive Screening of "Minions & Monsters!

Win Access To Our Exclusive Screening of “Minions & Monsters!

Published on June 4, 2026
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Minions & Monsters
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Register to win access to the Radio One Atlanta exclusive screening of MINIONS & MONSTERS.

ATLANTA Screening Details: 

Date: Monday, June 29 @ 7:00 PM

Location: Regal Atlantic Station

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024’s funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history. MINIONS & MONSTERS is only in theaters on Wednesday, July 1. 

REGISTER HERE!

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