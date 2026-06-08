Early Voting Kicks Off For Georgia’s June 16 Runoff Elections

Source: Jason Allen / Getty

Early voting for Georgia’s June 16 runoff election is officially underway!

From now until June 12, Georgians will have the opportunity to vote early for several runoff elections in their district.

Without a doubt, all eyes will be on the Republican primary runoff for governor. With none of the Republican candidates reaching the 50% threshold during last month’s primary, there will be a runoff between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare businessman Rick Jackson. The winner will face off against the Democratic nominee, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in November.

Another high-stakes runoff will be between U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and attorney/former football coach Derek Dooley for the U.S. Senate. The winner of that runoff will face Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff in the general election.

To find an early voting site near you, visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/