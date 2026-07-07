Viral Trend Leads To 15 Arrests At Urban Air Adventure Park

Source: Olga Yastremska / Getty

A viral trend on social media led to the arrest of 15 people following a series of break-ins at Urban Air Adventure Park in Gwinnett County.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, police have responded to seven after-hours incidents at Urban Air since June 4. The Gwinnett County Police Department caught the suspects breaking in to use the venue’s games and equipment.

Source: Gwinnett County Police Department / other

The group of suspects includes:

Amaury Armas Alvarez, 17

Andy Colunga Castillo, 17

John Stringer, 17

Angel Candelaria Garcia, 17

Christian Currin, 17

Fernando Ramirez, 17

Ahil Ibrahim, 17

Kareem Liftawi, 17

Daniel Chelnokov, 18

Ethan Mogilinedi, 18

Adam Ayres, 20

In addition, four juveniles were arrested. The names and ages of those minors were not presented to the public.

The break-ins at Urban Air are a part of a broader social media trend. In this trend, teens are encouraged to record themselves vandalizing property and using attractions illegally. At press time, police are unaware of exactly which platforms feature the trend.

Police are still investigating the incidents, including the exact dates of the break-ins and the total cost of the property damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police detectives at 770-513-8477. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com to qualify for a cash reward.