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DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

A popular Texas DJ and his wife have been sentenced to 40 years after allegedly victimizing thousands in a major fraud case.

Published on June 12, 2026
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A popular Texas DJ and his wife have been sentenced to 40 years after allegedly victimizing thousands in a major fraud case.

As reported by Complex, Marlon Moore, better known as DJ ASAP, and his wife, LaShonda Moore, were each sentenced to four decades in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering.

The $30 million pyramid scheme was allegedly called “Blessings in No Time” (BINT). Authorities told Fox affiliate KDFW that the program exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people were looking for extra income amid financial strain.

Court records show that the Moores used livestreams to amplify BINT, telling thousands of viewers that they could turn a $1,400 payment into an 800% return within weeks. The couple also promised a full refund if viewers were not satisfied with the program.

Prosecutors said BINT was promoted as an exclusive, invite-only community where subscribers supported one another through financial “blessings.” However, investigators later determined the operation was a pyramid scheme. According to authorities, the program functioned through “playing boards,” requiring new participants to contribute money that was then used to pay earlier members. 

Federal investigators said the couple manipulated the structure of the program and the biggest financial beneficiaries. 

“At the peak of the pandemic, LaShonda and Marlon Moore launched an investment fraud scheme and cheated struggling Americans out of $30 million,” Assistant General A. Tysen Duva said in a statement.

Authorities estimate that more than 10,000 victims lost a combined $30 million through the operation, making it one of the largest fraud cases to emerge from the pandemic era in the region.

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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