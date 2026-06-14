‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Raq & Kanan’s Feud Immediately Causes Irreparable Harm To The Thomas Family

Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

The final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan starts with a bang and delivers a death that no one saw coming.

The Thomas Clan Is Down One

Starz / Raising Kanan

The premiere picks right up where season 4’s finale left off with a standoff between Raq (Patina Miller) and Kanan (MeKai Curtis), with the young Stark pointing a gun at his mother.

Kanan blames his mama for the deaths of Famous (Antonio Ortiz) and his girlfriend Krystal (Aliyah Turner), and is not buying what his mother is selling.

After failing to convince her son that she was not behind their deaths, Raq comes to terms with the fact that her son is about to kill her. Still, before he can pull the trigger, Raq’s bodyguard comes into the fold, but is stopped by Lou (Malcolm Mays), and Kanan accidentally shoots and kills his uncle.

Raq quickly runs to console her dying brother, and while she sobs, she tells Kanan to leave immediately. She and Reuben take Lou’s body to a junk yard to dispose of it, but she still can’t believe that Lou is no longer in the land of the living.

After they dispose of Lou’s body, Reuben tells Raq he had no intention of shooting Kanan and only wanted to distract him. Raq eventually kills Reuben, so no one knows that Kanan killed Lou.

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The death of Lou is still affecting Raq because she has an emotional breakdown when she spots some of Lou’s blood on the wall.

Marvin Mourns His Brother, Raq Plays Dumb, B-Rilla’s Power Run Comes To An End

Starz / Raising Kanan

The following morning, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) asks her dad, Marvin (London Brown), if he has spoken to either Kanan or Lou.

Jukebox is worried because she was the last person to speak to Lou before he decided to run over to Raq’s house to intercept his nephew, after she told him that Kanan was upset with his mother and that he planned to confront her. So she’s worried because she hasn’t heard from either of them.

Before Marvin can figure out what is going on, the cops visit him and ask if Lou Thomas is his brother.

Marvin goes to identify the body, and when he gets back in the car, he breaks down after Jukebox asks him if it was Lou. She also starts crying while consoling her grieving father.

Marvin goes to speak to Raq about Lou, and he is baffled that his sister isn’t shedding tears over the death of their baby brother. He also doesn’t know she is acting like she just found out.

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Raq counters Marvin’s skepticism by arguing that everyone grieves differently. Marvin then shifts energy to trying to figure out who killed Lou, and his first suspect is that Unique was the one who did it and wants to kill Pernessa and Unique’s son.

Raq reveals that Lou and B-Rilla (Pardison Fontaine) had Pernessa and Jerome tied up at the old mall that Raq owns. Before he can get there, Unique and his crew show up and kill B-Rilla, and he saves his baby momma and his son.

Marvin shows up only to find B-Rilla’s corpse and Pernessa and Jerome gone; he vents his rage by trashing the place even more.

Breeze Works His Magic, Convinces Kanan & Unique To Work Together

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Before we talk about Breeze, Jukebox has to deal with Detective Garcia, who is on a mission to find out who killed Detective Howard (Omar Epps). Jukebox isn’t cooperating with Garcia, so he decides to focus on Jukebox’s girlfriend, Iesha, instead.

Catching back up with Kanan and Unique, they both are low on their drug supply, so they both agree to work with Breeze to keep their operations going.

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Kanan also sees how ruthless Breeze is, watching him demand the victor of a bare-knuckle boxing match kill his opponent.

Unfortunately for Russo, Stefano (Tony Danza) is still alive and jokes to his associates that his privates saved his life. He also tells them that Russo has to go for the failed assassination attempt on his life.

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Unique’s baby momma wants him to get out of the game because, after her ordeal, she feels it’s too dangerous for him to stay. Unique argues that selling drugs is all he knows how to do. Pernessa tells him that if he must stay in the game, she’s taking the kid and going somewhere safe.

With his baby mama gone, Unique also shares his concerns about working with Kanan because of what happened with Lou, knowing he will be blamed for it and that Raq and her crew will be coming for him.

Breeze tells Unique he doesn’t have anything to worry about because Kanan never mentioned Lou to him.

At Lou’s funeral, Marvin is still struggling, and he goes on a profanity-laced rant in the church, vowing revenge for his little brother.

After the service, Raq approaches Kanan and tells her son that he’s never had an enemy like her.

You can see reactions to the shocking premiere below.