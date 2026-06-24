Listen Live
Close
News

Elon Musk Threatens To Sue Rep. Ro Khanna Over USAID Cuts

Elon Musk Threatens To Sue Congressman Over USAID Cuts

Elon Musk has threatened to sue Democratic rep. Ro Khanna over USAID cuts made during his time running DOGE.

Published on June 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Everyone Hates Elon Activist Group Launch New Posters Ahead Of Musk Trillionaire Announcement
Source: Leon Neal / Getty

Tech trillionaire Elon Musk has sparked some controversy after declaring that he intends to sue Congressman Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and that he should be jailed in relation to cuts to USAID made by Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk began his tirade on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (June 22) in response to an appearance by Khanna on the I’ve Had It podcast by Jennifer Welch the previous Saturday (June 20). The progressive politician stated, using cited data from the Lancet medical journal, that the cuts that DOGE made to USAID could potentially be “a death sentence” for 4.5 million people.

Khanna also called Musk to appear before the House Oversight Committee and testify under oath about his decisions. Musk took offense, threatening to sue in the first of many X posts directed at Khanna in response to a post by the New York Post.

Musk then quoted an admirer, Doge Designer’s X post, which called for Khanna’s arrest, simply writing, “Yes” in the caption.

“The standard applied by DOGE was very simple and easy: Provide contact information for the recipients of aid, so that we can confirm it is not fraudulent,” Musk said in another post. “The reality is that money was being sent to corrupt politicians under the guise of aid! Liars and stock insider traders like Ro the Robber should be in prison!!”

Another post on X from Doge Designer alleging that Khanna has engaged in illegal insider trading as a sitting congressman was quoted by Musk with the caption, “‘Robber’ Khanna!!!”

Khanna fired back promptly, calling out the SpaceX founder to partake in a debate in a post from his X account. “I am for free speech, not lawfare,” he wrote.

Khanna expanded on that challenge in the most recent post on his Substack newsletter. “The Epstein Class is used to getting its way. It is not used to being held accountable by a son of immigrants from Bucks County who cannot be bought and will not be bullied. That is why they are scared, and they should be,” he wrote.

The response to the back-and-forth drew some critical and mocking reactions from others online to Musk’s threats. One X user named RandallPink17 had a withering response: “You’re the Grinch bro. But instead of stealing Christmas you killed kids.”

1. Mehdi Hasan

2. Benjamin P. Dixon

3. Dr. Smith

4. Mohamad Safa

5. Nick Mark MD

6. John Bourscheid

7. Jeremy Konyndyk


8. Theodore Exponner

9. A. R. Moxon


Elon Musk Threatens To Sue Congressman Over USAID Cuts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves

T.I. On Rappers Doing Verzuz Battles, "Poor People Activity"

Hip-Hop Wired
Jaylen Brown's Celtics Season Opener Reception & Birthday Celebration

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Roc Nation Announces NYC Pop-Ups For JÄY-Z ‘Reasonable Doubt’ 30th Anniversary

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-WARNER-GRAMMYS

Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement After His Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

Music Industry Titan Clive Davis Passes Away at 94

Comments
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Weso

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Comments
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Soulja Boy Given The Boot From Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Streamer University Event

Comments
A promotional image for a radio station contest offering a "Grand in Your Hand" cash prize. The image features a person holding cash and two people, one wearing sunglasses and the other smiling.
Contests  |  paige.boyd

Win A GRAND IN YOUR HAND With 1-800-TRUCKWRECK!

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close