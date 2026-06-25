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Craig Robinson Is Back With Toy Story 5

Published on June 25, 2026
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A smiling Black man with a microphone, wearing a black t-shirt, against a red background with the text "The Morning Hustle" and "Craig Robinson The Interview".
Source: reach media / other

It’s All Fun & Games With Craig Robinson In New Toy Story Movie

Craig Robinson stopped by The Morning Hustle and gave fans the full rundown on his career, his music, and his life. Here’s everything he dropped. Toy Story 5. Craig voices “Atlas,” a hippo GPS toy in the new film. The wild part? No audition needed. The role came straight to him, no strings attached. He called it a blessing and said he’s ready to ride for Toy Story 6 too.


The voiceover grind. Recording happens solo in a booth with scripts kept tight under wraps. Craig loves it because the booth gives him room to improv and re-record until every line hits right. Before the fame, Craig came up at Second City Chicago and taught K-8 music. To manage tough classes, he roasted his students — turning the classroom into his first comedy stage.

The big break. The Montreal Comedy Festival changed everything, landing him a development deal and moving him from teacher to entertainer. Craig stays busy with his band Nasty Delicious, with new music on the way. He treats the craft seriously — and wants fans to do the same.

Health journey. A doctor’s visit was his wake-up call. The weight loss followed, and the love from the community caught him by surprise.

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Craig Robinson Is Back With Toy Story 5 was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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