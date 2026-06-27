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New Georgia Laws Take Effect July 1: Key Changes Ahead

Published on June 27, 2026
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Big changes are coming to Georgia law starting July 1, and they touch nearly every part of daily life. From sweeping HOA reforms designed to give homeowners more protection, to tougher penalties for pimping and pandering offenses, to new regulations on cryptocurrency ATMs aimed at preventing fraud, the legislation marks one of the most wide-ranging legal updates in years. Additional provisions also address school safety enforcement, public health training, and consumer protections—signaling a broad push toward tighter oversight and expanded accountability across the state.push toward tighter oversight and expanded accountability across the state.

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New Georgia Laws Take Effect July 1: Key Changes Ahead was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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