Listen Live
Close
Sports

Purdue Adds Four-Star Guard Kevin Savage To Loaded 2027 Class

Savage, a 5-foot-11 guard from Marietta, Georgia, revealed his decision in an interview with CBS Sports, choosing Purdue over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and UCLA.

Published on July 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUL 17 adidas 3SSB Earn Your Stripes Invitational
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Purdue Adds Four-Star Guard Kevin Savage To Loaded 2027 Class

Purdue’s 2027 recruiting class just got a major boost. Four-star point guard Kevin Savage announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Sunday, giving coach Matt Painter another significant win on the recruiting trail.

Savage, a 5-foot-11 guard from Marietta, Georgia, revealed his decision in an interview with CBS Sports, choosing Purdue over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and UCLA. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 9 point guard nationally. This past spring, Savage averaged 20.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Savage’s commitment pairs him with four-star center Isaiah Hill, an Indianapolis native who pledged to Purdue back in May. Hill is ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect in the class. The highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the Boilermakers in the recruiting rankings era.

The point guard-center combination echoes Purdue’s recent success with Braden Smith and Zach Edey, who led the Boilermakers to a 34-5 record, a Big Ten regular-season title and a National Championship Game appearance in 2023-24. Hill and Savage carry that same potential on paper — Hill as a versatile 7-footer with shot-blocking ability, and Savage as an aggressive scorer with strong court vision.

RELATED | Top 10 Players That Played Basketball At Purdue

For the 2027-28 season, Hill would join a frontcourt featuring Daniel Jacobsen, Sinan Huan and Raleigh Burgess, while Savage would team with Omer Mayer and Luke Ertel in the backcourt giving Purdue serious depth at both positions.

Purdue Adds Four-Star Guard Kevin Savage To Loaded 2027 Class was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

A person in a dark, smoky environment firing a weapon, with a vehicle and other equipment visible in the background.

'Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2' Preview: Another Glorius Day In Corps

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne In Concert - Detroit, MI

Lil Wayne No-Shows Maine Tour Opener, Fans Say A Milli Excuses Won’t Cut It

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Donald Trump Brought In $2.2 Billion In Revenue, MAGA Voters React BIGLY

Hip-Hop Wired
Two men wearing baseball caps and sunglasses, one in a black shirt with "Nishinawa" text, the other in a white jacket.

Lupe Fiasco V. Kendrick Lamar Debate Taking Over Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated together, promoting their R&B tour and a chance to win a trip to see them perform live in Las Vegas on September 5.
Entertainment  |  Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
73 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments
24:46
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

AJ McQueen Is Getting Deeper Than Ever With His New Album

Comments
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026
Birthday Bash: Interviews  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

Young Dro Celebrates Sobriety, PSC Album & Metro Boomin Collab With DJ Misses At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close