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Win a Family 4-Pack of Passes To See Disney’s MOANA!

Published on July 7, 2026
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A woman and a man stand on a beach, holding a large wooden oar. Behind them is a stormy ocean with crashing waves. The Disney logo and "Moana" text are visible.
Source: Promotions / R1

Disney’s live-action “MOANA” starring Catherine Laga’Aia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson who reprises his role as DemiGod Maui. In Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of “Moana” in U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026, and Hot 107.9 wants you to register NOW to win a family 4-pack of FANDANGO passes to see Moana! Good luck from Atlanta’s Number One Hip-Hop Station, HOT 107.9!


Moana | Final Trailer | In Theaters July 10

SYNOPSIS: In “Moana,” Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films “Moana” and “Moana 2.” “Moana” features the new song “Along The Way,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Cravalho, Laga‘aia and Johnson; original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina; and an original score composed by Mancina. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of “Moana” exclusively in theaters July 10, 2026.

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