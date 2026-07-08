Listen Live
Close
Local

Skip the Trip and Create the Perfect Summer Staycation!

Published on July 8, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A relaxing summer does not always require plane tickets or hotel reservations. More families are choosing staycations this year as they look for simple ways to save money while still making lasting memories. With a few thoughtful touches, your backyard or living room can become the perfect place to unwind.

Whether you want a quiet weekend or a fun family night, a few affordable upgrades can help you enjoy the season without leaving home.

Turn Your Backyard Into a Vacation Spot

A comfortable hammock can quickly transform your backyard into a peaceful retreat. Add a few outdoor pillows, your favorite book, and a cool drink for an afternoon that feels far from everyday life.

If you have a pool, an inflatable lounge float creates the perfect place to relax. Even without a pool, you can enjoy your patio or deck with comfortable seating and soft lighting for warm summer evenings.

Make Movie Night Feel Special

Outdoor movie nights continue to grow in popularity because they are easy to create and fun for all ages.

A portable projector lets you stream your favorite movies on a garage door, fence, or outdoor screen. Pair it with fresh popcorn from a silicone popcorn maker and cozy blankets for a theater experience without the ticket prices.

Create Your Own Spa Day

Sometimes the best vacation means slowing down. Cooling eye masks, relaxing music, and your favorite skincare products can turn an ordinary afternoon into a peaceful self care experience.

Store eye patches in the refrigerator before using them for an extra refreshing treat during hot summer days. Add a scented candle and herbal tea to complete the experience.

Enjoy More Time Outside

Simple outdoor games help everyone unplug from their screens. Lighted flying discs, lawn games, and evening walks keep the fun going after the sun begins to set.

You do not need an elaborate plan to enjoy summer. Sometimes spending quality time together creates the best memories.

Make This Summer Count

A staycation is not about missing out. It is about making the most of where you are. With a little creativity, your home can become the destination everyone enjoys.

As travel costs continue to rise, many families are discovering that meaningful moments do not have to happen far away. Sometimes the best summer memories begin right outside your front door.

Skip the Trip and Create the Perfect Summer Staycation! was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Soccer players running on field, a man in a suit gesturing, and a crowd of people watching a soccer match.

Donald Trump's Meddling Blamed For Belgium's Thrashing of Team USA

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game

Maino Reveals His Hairline Has Been On An Installment Plan For Five Years [Video]

Hip-Hop Wired
"Roxanne Roxanne" New York Premiere

Pioneering Brooklyn MC Sparky D Dies At 61

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks Drake Won The Beef Against Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Wired

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

74 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments
A promotional image for a radio station contest offering a "Grand in Your Hand" cash prize. The image features a person holding cash and two people, one wearing sunglasses and the other smiling.
Contests  |  paige.boyd

Win A GRAND IN YOUR HAND With 1-800-TRUCKWRECK!

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
Obituaries  |  Nick Cottongim

Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder Dies in Single-Car Crash at 23

Comments
Colorful back-to-school promotion for Boost Mobile, featuring school supplies, a backpack, and text offering $1000 in school supplies and $500 for a teacher.
Contests  |  paige.boyd

Boost Mobile: Get Boosted for Back to School Giveaway

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close