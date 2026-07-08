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Major Investment Will Transform Historic Atlanta Park

Published on July 8, 2026
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Major Investment Will Transform Historic Atlanta Park

A historic Atlanta neighborhood is getting a major boost thanks to a multimillion dollar investment focused on parks and community spaces. Leaders hope the project will create more opportunities for families, children, and neighbors to gather while improving one of the area’s most important public spaces.

Park Pride announced it received a $9.4 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund to redesign Four Corners Park in Peoplestown. The investment marks one of the largest park grants the nonprofit has ever received.

Four Corners Park Will Get a Fresh New Look

The nearly five acre park already serves as an important gathering place for the community. The new plans aim to make it even more welcoming for residents of all ages.

Proposed improvements include covered basketball courts, new playgrounds, expanded community gardens, gathering spaces, composting areas, and a skate park. Plans also call for better lighting, improved walking paths, and features that make the park easier for everyone to enjoy.

Community leaders say the goal is to create a park that reflects the needs of the people who live nearby.

Neighbors Helped Shape the Vision

The redesign did not happen overnight. Park Pride spent several years gathering ideas and feedback from Peoplestown residents before creating the final vision.

Organizers say local voices guided the planning process. That approach helped identify the improvements families wanted most, including spaces for recreation, education, and community events.

The updated park will also include accessible play areas so children of different abilities can enjoy the space together.

A Growing Community Deserves More Green Space

Four Corners Park sits near several major developments, including the Atlanta Beltline and the region’s new MARTA Rapid A Line. As more people move into the area, community leaders believe quality green spaces will become even more important.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said investments like this help strengthen neighborhoods while creating healthier places for families to live and spend time together.

More Than a Park

Parks offer much more than playgrounds and walking trails. They provide places where neighbors meet, children play, and communities build lasting connections.

For Peoplestown, this investment represents an opportunity to create a space that celebrates the neighborhood while supporting future generations. Once completed, Four Corners Park could become one of Atlanta’s newest community destinations and a model for neighborhood focused park improvements across the city.

Major Investment Will Transform Historic Atlanta Park was originally published on majicatl.com

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