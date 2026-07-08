Lil Wayne’s Battle With Epilepsy: A Complete Timeline Of His Seizure History

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Lil Wayne recently reminded fans that health always comes first. The rapper has unexpectedly canceled scheduled shows and failed to show up for concerts without warning. Now, Wayne has revealed what’s really happening with his health. Read on for a full timeline of Wayne’s ongoing battle with epilepsy inside.

After unexpectedly canceling a scheduled concert in Bangor, Maine, the rap icon returned to social media to explain that he was dealing with a severe migraine that doctors feared could trigger an epileptic seizure. The update also came alongside a personal announcement that he and his rumored fiancée had ended their relationship.

According to USA Today, Wayne told fans he has not experienced a seizure in years. Doctors did advise him not to board his flight because traveling could increase the risk of an episode. The moment served as another reminder of the rapper’s longtime battle with epilepsy — a condition he has managed while continuing one of Hip-Hop’s most successful careers.

Read on to learn more about Lil Wayne’s long history with epilepsy and how it’s transformed his career throughout the years.