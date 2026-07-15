Darline Graham Nordone Is The ‘DEI Hire’ Republicans Warned You About

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Can you believe it? Republicans have finally found a diversity hire they can support!

Just two days after former senator Lindsey Graham died, South Carolina officials decided that the best-qualified person to temporarily fill his vacant seat and represent the entire state was his sister, Darline Graham Nordone.

Now, before folks come for me about precision, I’m not trying to say that Nordone was literally hired through a DEI program. But she is the beneficiary of the kind of identity-conscious, connection-driven selection that racists falsely attribute to Black professionals in just about every labor market. So I’m intentionally inverting the right’s favorite smear and applying it to a politically connected white woman.

Nordone, who has worked as an optician and served on the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, has never held elected office, never served in Congress, and never been entrusted by voters with the task of writing federal law. But this is Trump’s America, where expertise is treated like elitism, loyalty is competence, and the résumé requirement disappears the moment the applicant is white, connected, and useful.

And in a country where white women have long been among the biggest beneficiaries of affirmative action, workplace diversity initiatives and expanded access to institutions once reserved for white men, Nordone now offers the latest reminder that opportunity is only called “DEI” when Black folks receive it. Nevertheless, she is now one of 100 people empowered to confirm federal judges, approve Cabinet officials, vote on war, shape the federal budget, and decide policies affecting more than 340 million Americans. Her most important qualification appears to be printed directly in her name.

The appointment was promoted as a tribute to Lindsey Graham, supported by Donald Trump and structured so that none of the Republicans competing for the seat would gain the advantage of incumbency before the special election. In other words, Nordone was not selected because Republican leaders determined that she was the most accomplished person South Carolina could produce. She was selected because she is non-threatening to the party, politically convenient, personally connected, and emotionally symbolic.

If you really think about it, that sounds remarkably like the definition Republicans have spent years pretending DEI means.

For the right wing, “DEI hire” has become a substitute for the racial slurs respectable conservatives know they are no longer supposed to use in public. A Black person does not have to participate in a diversity program to receive the label. We can own the company, found the organization, earn the doctorate, publish the research, win the election, or accumulate decades of experience. The moment we enter a room conservatives believe belongs to white people, they side-eye our credentials.

The accusation is not about how somebody was hired. It is about who conservatives believe looks naturally entitled to authority.

That is why the same people who demand proof of merit from every Black professional can look at Trump’s administration and suddenly lose all interest in résumés. Trump has repeatedly elevated loyalists, television personalities, wealthy donors, relatives, and ideological performers into positions requiring deep expertise. Under his regime, the governing philosophy is not about hiring the most qualified people for the job. The most qualified people who get the job are those who serve his ego, grievances, political project, and financial grift. Just look at all his gaggle of people whose résumés were a mismatch for the power they’ve been given.

Pete Hegseth went from Fox News weekend host to running the Department of Defense. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t have a medical or public-health degree, but he was placed in charge of the nation’s health agencies after building a national profile spreading vaccine misinformation and snorting cocaine off toilet seats. Linda McMahon’s chief preparation for leading the Department of Education was running a professional wrestling empire. Tulsi Gabbard was made director of national intelligence without ever having worked in an intelligence agency. Kash Patel was elevated to lead the FBI after establishing himself primarily as a fiercely loyal Trump operative who had never managed an organization on that scale. Even Bill Pulte was appointed acting director of national intelligence in 2026 despite having no intelligence experience.

And sitting above this traveling circus is Trump himself, who entered the presidency in 2017 without prior military or public-office experience and then turned the White House into a family employment program that has treated the federal government as an extension of his brand, vendettas, and bank account. It’s stunning, really. Seeing all these unqualified white loyalists put in charge of national defense, public health, education, or intelligence, and how suddenly, conservatives have discovered the importance of transferable skills.

The right’s attack on DEI has always depended on a lie that American institutions were pure meritocracies until Black people arrived and ruined them. That fantasy requires us to ignore generations of nepotism, legacy admissions, old-boy networks, political patronage, inherited wealth, donor influence, and family dynasties. America has never lacked preferential treatment. It has simply called the preference “merit” whenever white people benefited.

Even the history of affirmative action complicates the racial mythology conservatives have built around it. White women have long been among the principal beneficiaries of affirmative-action policies and workplace diversity initiatives, even as Black people became the public face of supposedly undeserved opportunity. The purpose of the insult is to transform Black achievement into evidence of corruption while allowing white advantage to remain invisible. So it shouldn’t be surprising that a dead senator’s sister has been handed a seat in Congress and introduced as public service.

To be clear, Nordone may be intelligent, decent, and perfectly capable of performing the temporary role. She should not be personally vilified because the governor appointed her. But that is precisely the point Black professionals have been making for years: capability cannot always be measured by whether someone previously held the exact same job. Republicans clearly understand that principle when it benefits one of their own.

They understand transferable experience and they understand that people can grow into positions. And since Nordone will become South Carolina’s first woman senator, the Republicans also understand that representation can carry symbolic value. They simply refuse to extend all that generosity to Black people.

So let us apply the right’s definition consistently. Darline Graham Nordone received one of the most powerful positions in the country without campaigning, winning a single vote, or accumulating legislative experience. She was chosen because of her relationship to a powerful white man, because her appointment carried symbolic value, and because Republican leaders considered her a politically convenient choice.

No, that is not what DEI actually means. But neither is a Black doctor, professor, pilot, mayor, or business owner simply existing in a position conservatives think should belong to somebody white.

Perhaps we could call Nordone’s appointment Dynastic Entitlement and Inheritance. Whatever we call it, Republicans should stop playing in our faces. They do not object to preferences, symbolism, unconventional résumés or identity-conscious selections. They only object when the people receiving opportunities are Black.

SEE ALSO:

The GOP Kept Lindsey Graham’s Senate Seat In The Family



Lindsey Graham Knew Donald Trump Was A Racist And Helped Him Rule





Darline Graham Nordone Is The ‘DEI Hire’ Republicans Warned You About was originally published on newsone.com