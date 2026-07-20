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Commentator Mistakes Pharrell for A$AP Rocky During World Cup

Pharrell Mistaken for “AKA Rocky” & Matt Damon Confused With Brad Pitt During World Cup

Two broadcasters had celebrity mix-ups during the World Cup final, confusing Pharrell with A$AP Rocky and Matt Damon with Brad Pitt.

Published on July 20, 2026
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Two portraits of a young Black man wearing sunglasses and jewelry, one in a gray hoodie and the other in a beige coat.
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final delivered plenty of memorable moments on the pitch, but for some broadcasters, the biggest fumbles happened in the VIP suites.

BBC commentator Guy Mowbray found himself going viral after mistakenly identifying music icon Pharrell Williams as rapper A$AP Rocky during Sunday’s championship match between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Page Six reports. 

As cameras focused on the celebrity-filled luxury suite, Mowbray confidently made the call before quickly realizing something was off.

“I think that’s AKA Rocky or A$AP Rocky. Sorry,” the 54-year-old commentator said on air.

The mistake was especially awkward because A$AP Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — was actually at the game. He was seated just one row in front of Pharrell alongside his longtime partner Rihanna, while Pharrell watched the match with his wife, Helen Lasichanh. Also sharing the star-studded suite were rapper Future and New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson.

The BBC wasn’t the only broadcaster having trouble keeping track of celebrity faces.

During Fox’s broadcast, announcer John Strong mistakenly identified actor Matt Damon as Brad Pitt while highlighting famous fans in attendance.

“Brad Pitt among the fans here,” Strong said before his broadcast partner Stu Holden immediately corrected him.

“That’s Matt Damon,” Holden replied, prompting laughter from both announcers.

Strong took the mistake in stride, joking that he’d reached his limit.

“I’m letting you take the rest of these guys,” he told Holden. “I got cocky after the first three, and I missed an absolute sitter so I’m done.”

Damon attended the match with his wife, Luciana Barroso.

The World Cup final attracted an A-list crowd that included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Blake Lively, David and Victoria Beckham, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Alix Earle and dozens of other celebrities.

Spain defeated defending champion Argentina 1-0 to capture the 2026 World Cup title, ensuring that while the broadcasters may have gotten a few famous faces wrong, they got the final score exactly right.

See social media’s reaction to the mistake below.

Pharrell Mistaken for “AKA Rocky” & Matt Damon Confused With Brad Pitt During World Cup was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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