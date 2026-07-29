Jay Rush Jennings Is Blending Soul and Street for a Sound All His Own

Jay Rush Jennings grew up in a musical family, developing his 'Street-Soul' sound influenced by Marvin Gaye and Tupac.

He avoids relying on his brother's name, believing his talent can stand on its own and credits Lyfe Jennings for teaching him discipline.

Jay Rush believes authenticity still wins over chasing viral trends, and sees AI as an industry evolution rather than a replacement for human creativity.

Source: General / Jay Rush Jennings

While many fans may first recognize Jay Rush Jennings as the younger brother of R&B star Lyfe Jennings, the singer is determined to make sure listeners remember him for his own music. Raised in a family where music was a way of life, Jay Rush grew up singing in church alongside his brother and other relatives as part of a family group called The Dotsons. Those early experiences, combined with influences like Marvin Gaye, Tupac and a lifelong love for timeless music, helped shape the sound he now describes as “Street-Soul”—a blend of classic soul, modern R&B and street-inspired storytelling.

Following the success of singles like “Baby Mama” and his latest release, “On Me” featuring Keyiara and Baby Blue Whoaaaa of Pretty Ricky, Jay Rush is preparing to release his debut full-length project. Produced by Stanley Smith, “On Me” samples Pretty Ricky’s “Love Like Honey” while showcasing a more versatile side of his artistry. “We were trying to make it sexy and to make it versatile,” he said. “We usually do flat-out crooning, so we wanted to display some versatility.” He says the goal isn’t to recreate the past, but to bridge generations by “taking the best of then and the best of now.”

Source: General / Jay Rush Jennings

Although his last name comes with expectations, Jay Rush says he intentionally avoids introducing himself as Lyfe Jennings’ brother. “I don’t put his name in it because I feel like my talent can and should be able to stand on its own,” he explained. Still, he credits Lyfe with teaching him the discipline that’s become the foundation of his career.

Source: Instagram / Jay Rush Jennings

Watching his brother work in the studio transformed Jay Rush’s own approach to recording, replacing casual sessions with a focused, no-nonsense mentality. Along the way, he also found encouragement from artists like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, whose members embraced his music early in his career and motivated him to keep pushing forward.

Listen to On Me” Here

During our conversation, Jay Rush also shared his perspective on where R&B is headed. While social media and streaming have changed how music is consumed, he believes authenticity still wins. Rather than chasing viral trends, he focuses on making records that connect with listeners beyond a single moment. He also weighed in on artificial intelligence’s growing role in music, calling it another evolution in the industry instead of something artists should fear. In his view, AI can imitate what’s already been done, but it can never replace the emotion, life experience and creativity that real artists bring to their music.

We recently caught up with Jay Rush Jennings to discuss his upcoming music, why he’s committed to building his own legacy beyond his famous last name, his thoughts on AI’s impact on entertainment and what fans can expect from the next chapter of his career.

Jay Rush Jennings Is Blending Soul and Street for a Sound All His Own was originally published on theboxhouston.com