Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Lyfe Jennings' Brother Jay Rush On Defining His Own Lane in R&B

Jay Rush Jennings Is Blending Soul and Street for a Sound All His Own

Published on July 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Jay Rush Jennings grew up in a musical family, developing his 'Street-Soul' sound influenced by Marvin Gaye and Tupac.
  • He avoids relying on his brother's name, believing his talent can stand on its own and credits Lyfe Jennings for teaching him discipline.
  • Jay Rush believes authenticity still wins over chasing viral trends, and sees AI as an industry evolution rather than a replacement for human creativity.
A man wearing a black jacket with "DIRTY BASS" printed on it, standing in front of a cityscape with skyscrapers and bridges.
Source: General / Jay Rush Jennings

While many fans may first recognize Jay Rush Jennings as the younger brother of R&B star Lyfe Jennings, the singer is determined to make sure listeners remember him for his own music. Raised in a family where music was a way of life, Jay Rush grew up singing in church alongside his brother and other relatives as part of a family group called The Dotsons. Those early experiences, combined with influences like Marvin Gaye, Tupac and a lifelong love for timeless music, helped shape the sound he now describes as “Street-Soul”—a blend of classic soul, modern R&B and street-inspired storytelling.

Following the success of singles like “Baby Mama” and his latest release, “On Me” featuring Keyiara and Baby Blue Whoaaaa of Pretty Ricky, Jay Rush is preparing to release his debut full-length project. Produced by Stanley Smith, “On Me” samples Pretty Ricky’s “Love Like Honey” while showcasing a more versatile side of his artistry. “We were trying to make it sexy and to make it versatile,” he said. “We usually do flat-out crooning, so we wanted to display some versatility.” He says the goal isn’t to recreate the past, but to bridge generations by “taking the best of then and the best of now.”

A performer on stage addressing a large, enthusiastic crowd at a live event. The performer is wearing a white shirt and baseball cap.
Source: General / Jay Rush Jennings

Although his last name comes with expectations, Jay Rush says he intentionally avoids introducing himself as Lyfe Jennings’ brother. “I don’t put his name in it because I feel like my talent can and should be able to stand on its own,” he explained. Still, he credits Lyfe with teaching him the discipline that’s become the foundation of his career.

Two men wearing hoodies and hats, one with a red hat and the other with a brown hat, standing in front of a TV screen showing a phone number.
Source: Instagram / Jay Rush Jennings

Watching his brother work in the studio transformed Jay Rush’s own approach to recording, replacing casual sessions with a focused, no-nonsense mentality. Along the way, he also found encouragement from artists like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, whose members embraced his music early in his career and motivated him to keep pushing forward.

Listen to On Me” Here

During our conversation, Jay Rush also shared his perspective on where R&B is headed. While social media and streaming have changed how music is consumed, he believes authenticity still wins. Rather than chasing viral trends, he focuses on making records that connect with listeners beyond a single moment. He also weighed in on artificial intelligence’s growing role in music, calling it another evolution in the industry instead of something artists should fear. In his view, AI can imitate what’s already been done, but it can never replace the emotion, life experience and creativity that real artists bring to their music.

We recently caught up with Jay Rush Jennings to discuss his upcoming music, why he’s committed to building his own legacy beyond his famous last name, his thoughts on AI’s impact on entertainment and what fans can expect from the next chapter of his career.

Jay Rush Jennings Is Blending Soul and Street for a Sound All His Own was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

E1 Monaco 2026

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending

Trending

Education  |  Vassier

Metro Atlanta Schools Announce 2026 Start Dates

Comments
Poster for "Fresh Fade for the First Day" event hosted by 1-800-TRUCK WRECK, offering 500 free haircuts, food, games, and entertainment at the John H Harland Boys and Girls Club on July 30.
Events  |  paige.boyd

1-800-Truckwreck’s “Fresh Fade For The First Day”

Comments
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
A person with long braided hair wearing a red shirt and looking directly at the camera.
ATL  |  paige.boyd

Local Rapper Lil Toonk Arrested On Outstanding Fulton County Homicide Warrant

Comments
36:27
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

6LACK Was Never Toxic, And Is Bringing Love With New Album

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close