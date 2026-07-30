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LeBron James' 76ers Jersey Is Already Breaking Sales Record

LeBron James' Sixers Jersey Sets Fanatics Sales Record

The NBA superstar's move to Philadelphia is already paying off as fans snap up his No. 23 jersey at a historic pace.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Fanatics Fest NYC 2026
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

LeBron James hasn’t played a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers, but he’s already rewriting the record books.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, James’ No. 23 Sixers jersey has become the best-selling jersey in the first 48 hours after a player joins a new team in any sport in Fanatics history.

The previous record belonged to baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, whose Los Angeles Dodgers jersey dominated sales after he signed with the club in 2023. Fanatics did not release the exact number of jerseys sold in either case, but the company confirmed James’ Philadelphia debut has now set a new benchmark.

The milestone underscores the massive excitement surrounding James’ decision to continue his legendary career in Philadelphia after signing a two-year contract with the Sixers last week. Even at 41 years old, the four-time NBA champion remains one of the most recognizable and marketable athletes in the world, and fans wasted little time showing their support.

Basketball jersey with the name "JAMES 23" and "PHILA 23" on a navy blue background.
Source: Fanatics / Fanatics

Fanatics has served as the NBA’s official e-commerce partner since 2015, making the record particularly notable given the league’s star-studded player movement over the past decade.

James is expected to headline a championship-contending roster that includes fellow All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. After announcing his decision to join the Sixers, James made it clear his goal isn’t simply to finish his career in Philadelphia—it’s to bring another title to the city.

A fifth NBA championship would further cement James’ legacy as one of basketball’s all-time greats while ending Philadelphia’s decades-long wait for another NBA title. Based on the overwhelming demand for his jersey, Sixers fans are already embracing the newest face of the franchise and believing another championship run could be on the horizon.

See how social media is reacting to James’ latest record-breaking moment below.

LeBron James' Sixers Jersey Sets Fanatics Sales Record was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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