Gunna Biography

In hip-hop, words define eras just as much as artists do. Time looks back on “Bling” and “Swag” as indications of the genre’s cultural dominance, shaping the way the world speaks far beyond the trap.

When the history books open up, “Drip” will forever be associated with the meteoric and platinum rise of Gunna.

“Drip” hints at more than sparkling diamonds and off-the-runway high fashion; it denotes the Atlanta luminary’s nimble wordplay, head-turning adlibs, slick cadences, and chantable choruses. Such show-stopping style speaks to both his signature sound and inimitable flavor on his 2019 full-length debut, Drip or Drown 2 [YSL Records/300 Entertainment]. Dubbed “The King of Drip” and pegged “to take over the rap world” by Interview, he generated over a billion cumulative streams and achieved one platinum and two gold certifications within a year.

Now, he submerges the whole game in “Drip.”

Born and raised in College Park, GA, he immediately gravitated towards innovative hip-hop, whether it be the ATL-ien transmissions of OutKast, wiry flows of Cam’Ron, or codeine-drenched warbling of Future. So, he quietly dove into rapping at any and every chance he got.

As the story goes, his late uncle called him when Young Thug took over the neighborhood for the “With That” music video shoot in 2015. Gunna jumped at the chance to meet Thugger and left with not only the modern icon’s blessing, but also a deal with his YSL Records. He famously teamed up with the label boss and Travis Scott on the standout “Floyd Mayweather” from 2016’s critically acclaimed chart-topper, Jeffery. Shortly after, he dropped the seminal mixtape Drip Season.

2017 saw him serve up the sequel Drip Season 2 and Drip or Drown. Simultaneously, he attracted a growing fan base by touring with Playboi Carti and featuring on tracks for Moneybagg Yo, 24hrs, and more. Under a year later, he ascended to superstardom during 2018.

He extended his influence over the game by walking in fashion shows for the likes of Pyer Moss Share

Drip Season 3 put up unbelievable numbers online in addition to earning the fandom of mega-star Drake. Soon, Gunna garnered looks from Rolling Stone, GQ, Vogue, Complex, and more. Not to mention, he joined forces with frequent collaborator Lil Baby—whom he also taught how to rap—for the collaborative Drip Harder, which bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200. The project yielded the platinum Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit “Drip Too Hard” and gold “Never Recover” [with Drake].

Meanwhile, he teamed up with Travis Scott and NAV for the ASTROWORLD favorite “Yosemite,” Mariah Carey for “Stay Long Love You,” and Metro Boomin for “Space Cadet,” which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to name a few. Taking over runways around the world, he extended his influence over the game by walking in fashion shows for the likes of Pyer Moss and featuring in shows for Off-White and Yohji Yamamoto.

However, Drip or Drown 2 illuminates just how far his influence goes and the power of “Drip” on singles such as “One Call” and “Speed It Up.”

Now that Drip Season is underway, it’s never going to end, and Gunna’s words will resound through the game for many years to come.

His Drip will never die. – Rick Florino, February 2019