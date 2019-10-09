10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked Just Like Her Mama Teyana

View this post on Instagram

😩😩😩 bugga’s first day of schoollllllllll, she was sooooo excited! My only question is why where this Lil pose come from?!!!!! Who does she think she is???? 😩😩😩😂😂😂😂 She teewwwwww much! 💕💕💕💕💕💕 @babyjunie4 😍😍😍😍😍😍