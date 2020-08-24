Justine Skye should change her name to the slay queen. She’s officially adopted the streets as her own personal runway, and I’m here for it. The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has a gift for putting outfits together that accentuate her petite frame. Between her glowing skin, beautiful face, and unique style, it’s no wonder she’s become the face behind many fashion and beauty brands.

Justine Skye’s career is multifaceted. In addition to singing, she’s added designing and modeling to her list of accomplishments. The young star recently launched her second collection with H&M. There maybe another collaboration on the horizon judging by the success of this her most recent festival-inspired line.

Today, Justine Skye turns 25. Within that time she’s given us great music, awesome fashion collaborations, style goals, and hair envy like none other. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she killed the fashion game.

10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com