If you know then you know 21 Savage be SANGIN’ on Instagram Live.
So honestly it shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise when he was put on the spot by the Usher at his concert to give the fans a show!
While casually enjoying the concert, the legendary singer came over to the rapper with his mic in hand putting 21 on the spot to sing “My Boo.”
Check out the encounter below:
Fans loved the wholesome encounter and told 21 to stop acting shy cause they know he can blow.
Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to this moment below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE CELEB NEWS..
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!
21 Savage Wants To Freeze His Body Until 2121
Complex Magazine Ranks 21 Savage As The Best Rapper Of 2022
The post 21 Savage Sings “My Boo” From Audience At Usher Concert, Twitter Loves The Wholesome Moment appeared first on 92 Q.
21 Savage Sings “My Boo” At Usher Concert, ATL Twitter is CRYING! was originally published on 92q.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
-
Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Georgia Teen Killed By Best Friend A Week Before His Birthday
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
94' Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]