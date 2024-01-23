8 Times Jordyn Woods Slayed During Fashion Week

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods is frolicking in the streets of Paris – and looking fabulous while doing it. From her voluminous sheer sleeves and velvet dress to her bright colors and body-hugging bodycon, Jordyn serves the girlies.

Over the past few days, cameras caught Jordyn attending various shows during Paris Fashion Week. As the trendy event continues, more pictures emerge of the “it girl,” giving fashion lovers something to talk about and be inspired by for their next look.

Jordyn was first spotted on January 22 while arriving at Parisian restaurant Siena. Walking into the eatery, the entrepreneur looked gorgeous, showing off a new dress from her collection, Woods By Jordyn. The maxi-length piece was figure-hugging, long-sleeved, and brightly colored. The primary colorways of the dress are ocean blue, sunset yellow, and dark black.

The RAYNE dress dropped on Woods by Jordyn this week.

The next day, the 26-year-old turned heads at the Yanina Couture show in a different style dress. Merging couture and drama, she donned a tight black velvet gown from the show’s designer with a plunging sweetheart neckline and sheer puff sleeves.

Jordyn topped off her look with a short, flipped hairstyle, minimal jewelry, gloves, and a black birdcage mask. Black woman stylist Sandra Vainqueur curated Jordyn’s look.

Jordyn Woods And Fashion Week Go Together Real Bad

While Jordyn’s slays have people talking, true fans know how the entrepreneur does during fashion week. A frequent attendee, Jordyn is a pro; front-row status is a way of life. From London to Paris to New York, and everywhere in between, the model has shut down the streets with her trendsetting style.

And we gag every single time.

Jordyn has also modeled for fashion week audiences. In 2017, she hit the New York Fashion Week catwalk for Chromat, wearing a monochromatic denim outfit. With wavy blonde hair and smoky eyes, Jordyn owned the runway.

Jordyn is truly a style chameleon who has no problem strutting her stuff – on or off the runway. See our gallery of top fashion week looks from Jordyn Woods below.

