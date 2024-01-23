8 Times Jordyn Woods Slayed During Fashion Week

Jordyn Woods is frolicking in the streets of Paris – and looking fabulous while doing it. From her voluminous sheer sleeves and velvet dress to her bright colors and body-hugging bodycon, Jordyn serves the girlies.
Over the past few days, cameras caught Jordyn attending various shows during Paris Fashion Week. As the trendy event continues, more pictures emerge of the “it girl,” giving fashion lovers something to talk about and be inspired by for their next look.
Jordyn was first spotted on January 22 while arriving at Parisian restaurant Siena. Walking into the eatery, the entrepreneur looked gorgeous, showing off a new dress from her collection, Woods By Jordyn. The maxi-length piece was figure-hugging, long-sleeved, and brightly colored. The primary colorways of the dress are ocean blue, sunset yellow, and dark black.
The RAYNE dress dropped on Woods by Jordyn this week.
The next day, the 26-year-old turned heads at the Yanina Couture show in a different style dress. Merging couture and drama, she donned a tight black velvet gown from the show’s designer with a plunging sweetheart neckline and sheer puff sleeves.
Jordyn topped off her look with a short, flipped hairstyle, minimal jewelry, gloves, and a black birdcage mask. Black woman stylist Sandra Vainqueur curated Jordyn’s look.
Jordyn Woods And Fashion Week Go Together Real Bad
While Jordyn’s slays have people talking, true fans know how the entrepreneur does during fashion week. A frequent attendee, Jordyn is a pro; front-row status is a way of life. From London to Paris to New York, and everywhere in between, the model has shut down the streets with her trendsetting style.
And we gag every single time.
Jordyn has also modeled for fashion week audiences. In 2017, she hit the New York Fashion Week catwalk for Chromat, wearing a monochromatic denim outfit. With wavy blonde hair and smoky eyes, Jordyn owned the runway.
Jordyn is truly a style chameleon who has no problem strutting her stuff – on or off the runway. See our gallery of top fashion week looks from Jordyn Woods below.
8 Times Jordyn Woods Slayed During Fashion Week
1. Haute Girl in Hot PinkSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods was sitting pretty at the Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show during New York Fashion Week in September 2023. Pairing a blunt platinum bob with her tailored hot pink suit, Jordyn gave modern Barbie vibes.
2. Perfect in PeachSource:Getty
Give us drama! Jordyn Woods attended the Chet Lo show in a head-to-toe look that lives rent-free in our heads. Worn during London Fashion Week in September 2023, Jordyn’s look was chic and over-the-top.
3. Pink and PrissySource:Getty
Jordyn Woods is seen attending a Paris Fashion Week event in September 2023 in a sheer pink and red bodysuit. Her look is giving confidence, sexiness, and body!
4. Is Jordyn a Mob Wife?Source:Getty
Wearing many elements from the “Mob Wife” aesthetic trend, Jordyn Woods attended the Nina Ricci Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in September 2023, looking fabulous. Her dramatic fur makes this look unforgettable.
5. Boss Babe VibesSource:Getty
The boss babe has arrived! Jordyn Woods’s September 2023 Paris Fashion Week outfit is everything. Her body looks amazing, and her attitude is unmatched.
6. Black and Yellow Animal PrintSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods oozes rich auntie in Milan. Donning yellow and black to the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week in September 2023, Jordyn is an example of bold, unapologetic fashion.
7. Green With EnvySource:Getty
Jordyn Woods had the girlies green with envy as she attended the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. We love her oversized green velvet dress with a split and matching strappy shoes.
8. Lady In RedSource:Getty
Every fashion girl has a fire-red look in her closet. And this is one of those for Jordyn Woods. She wears a red one-sleeve mini dress and red tights with a matching lippie outside Mugler.
