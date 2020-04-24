CLOSE
Amber Rose Hot Quarantine Photos

Posted April 24, 2020

Soul Train Awards 2011 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Amber Rose has been at home contributing to flattening the curve with her baby boy Sebastian & newest addition to the family Slash. Rose tucked the children in bed to serve us some LOOKS for the gram! South Philly bred Amber Rose has been popping up in the blogs lately due to her latest tattoo across her forehead.

Check out the full quarantine photoshoot below!

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

Hood Bitch look like she from Malibu 🌸

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

😎

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine Qunt 🌸

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

