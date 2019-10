BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers & More! [VIDEO]

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday night with plenty of hip-hop’s Rookies of the Year taking home big prizes.took home Best New Artist, the H-Town Hottiewas awarded Best Mixtape for Fever,took home Best Album for Astroworld,was honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award and more.

BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 WINNERS LIST

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Travis Scott – Astroworld WINNER

DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd

Tyler, the Creator – Igor

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Meek Mill – Championships

BEST COLLABO, DUO OR GROUP

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road” WINNER

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

21 Savage feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

Travis Scott feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”

BEST HIP-HOP ONLINE SITE / APP

Complex WINNER

The Shade Room

XXL

AllHipHop

HotNewHipHop

Worldstar

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Cardi B – “Money” WINNER

21 Savage feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

City Girls feat. Cardi B – “Twerk”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Meek Mill feat. Drake – “Goin Bad”

Travis Scott feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Sarkodie (Ghana) WINNER

Ghetts (UK)

Kalash (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Falz (Nigeria)

Tory Lanez (Canada)

BEST MIXTAPE

Megan Thee Stallion, Fever WINNER

Kevin Gates, Luca Brasi 3

Jack Harlow, Loose

Roddy Ricch, Feed Tha Streets II

Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa, 2009

YBN Nahmir, YBN Cordae & YBN Almighty Jay, YBN: The Mixtape

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby WINNER

Blueface

YBN Cordae

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Nas X

DJ OF THE YEAR

Mustard WINNER

DJ Drama

DJ Esco

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Chase B

HOT TICKET PERFORMER

Megan Thee Stallion WINNER

DaBaby

Drake

Cardi B

The Carters

Travis Scott

IMPACT TRACK

J. Cole – “Middle Child” WINNER

Kap G – “A Day Without A Mexican”

21 Savage feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Youngboy Never Broke Again feat. Kevin Gates & Quando Rondo – “I Am Who They Say I Am”

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

J. Cole WINNER

Drake

2 Chainz

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

MVP OF THE YEAR

Nipsey Hussle WINNER

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DJ Khaled WINNER

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road” WINNER

Cardi B – “Money”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Big Ole Freak”

DaBaby – “Suge”

City Girls – “Act Up”

Travis Scott feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE OF THE YEAR

J. Cole – “A Lot” WINNER

21 Savage – “Wish Wish”

Cardi B – “Clout”

Cardi B – “Twerk”

Rick Ross – “Money In The Grave”

Rick Ross – “What’s Free”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Travis Scott WINNER

Dave Meyers

Benny Boom

Elf Rivera

Calmatic

Bruno Mars & Florent Dechard

MADE YOU LOOK (HIP HOP STYLE)

Cardi B WINNER

DJ Khaled

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

French Montana

Rick Ross

