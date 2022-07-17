Everything You Might’ve Missed At Birthday Bash ATL 2022

Not to brag, but Birthday Bash ATL this year was one of the most lit shows in the history of our concert series!
From performances by some of the biggest acts out of the South, including Kali, Sleazyworld Go, Trinidad James and a stellar headlining set from Yo Gotti & the CMG Label — just to name a few! — to the engaging reaction to our “Athlete of the Mic” competition, let’s just say this will be the one that’s talked about all year long!
Get a look below at everything you may have missed at Birthday Bash ATL 2022 if you were watching from home or via social media — don’t worry, we got you!
1. Sleazyworld Go arriving at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
2. Kali performing “Mhmm” at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
3. Hunxho setting it off at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
4. Trinidad James brings his bike on the Birthday Bash ATL stageSource:@shotbyag_
5. Saucy Santana dancing on the Birthday Bash ATL stageSource:@shotbyag_
6. Yo Gotti & the CMG Label backstageSource:@shotbyag_
7. Athlete of the mic – Yoshi at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
8. Moneybagg Yo backstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
9. Newest CMG Label Signee, Glorilla at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
10. Jacquees performing at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
11. Bloc Boy JB Backstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
12. Blac Youngsta Backstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
13. Nardo Wick performing at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
14. NLE Choppa at Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@shotbyag_
15. Jacquees Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@JustInMyView
16. NLE Choppa Birthday Bash ATL 2022Source:@JustInMyView
17. Omeretta The GreatSource:Radio One Digital
18. NARDO WICKSource:General
19. Twin Birthday BashSource:Radio One Digital
20. NLE ChoppaSource:General
21. Marv P Birthday BashSource:General
22. Yoshi Birthday BashSource:General
23. HunxchoSource:General
24. kali birthday bashSource:General
25. Yo Gotti & CMG Label brin out Bloc Boy JBSource:@JustInMyView
