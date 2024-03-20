Listen Live
Games

Black Panther & Captain America Butt Heads In First Trailer For ‘1943: Rise of Hydra,’ X Salutes Khary Payton

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

'1943: Rise of Hydra' Features Khary Patyon As Black Panther

Source: Marvel / Skydance / 1943: Rise of Hydra


Marvel video game fans, we might have a banger! The first trailer for the Black Panther and Captain America game, now titled 1943: Rise of Hydra, is here and looks absolutely amazing.

We didn’t see what the Amy Hennig-led game looked like until now, as it was first unveiled during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase during the D23 Convention in 2022 that was until now.

During the State of Unreal keynote, Marvel and Skydance New Media delivered an epic story trailer showcasing the power of Unreal Engine 5, and it’s f***ing awesome.

Per Kotaku via Marvel, the game’s narrative reads as follows:

As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

In the gorgeous cinematic trailer for 1943: Rise of Hydra, we follow both Captain America and Black Panther as they take down Nazis in Paris. At the same time, Captain America is hunting Black Panther, and the two heroes eventually bump heads on a bridge, but we all know they will eventually team up at some point in the game.

We have no idea how this game will play, but the trailer has already hooked us.

Gamers Are H Y P E D

Gamers on X, formerly Twitter, have been sharing their reactions, specifically showing love to actor Khary Payton (The Walking Dead), who plays T’Challa’s grandfather Azuri, who carries the Black Panther mantle in the game.

We also have to salute the fact that we have not one, not two, but three lead Black protagonists in a AAA video game.

What a time to be alive.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be released in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Sorry, Nintendo Switch owners, you cannot take this ride.

You can see more reactions to the game in the gallery below.

Black Panther & Captain America Butt Heads In First Trailer For ‘1943: Rise of Hydra,’ X Salutes Khary Payton  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Facts

2. SAY LESS!

3. We do too.

4. Yes, yes it is.

5. Video games have come a loooooonnnnnngggggg way.

6. He’s incredible

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More From HotSpotATL
Trending
12 items
Games

Black Panther & Captain America Butt Heads In First Trailer For ‘1943: Rise of Hydra,’ X Salutes Khary Payton

Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Artist Announcement
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Artist Announcement, Tuesday March 19th!

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close