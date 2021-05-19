HomeNational

Chloe Bailey Breaks The Internet…AGAIN [Photos]

Posted May 19, 2021

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Chloe Bailey

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Chloe Bailey has done it once again..breaking the internet and breaking out hearts. The 22-year-old star has used social media to show off her talents, bubbly personality & how gorgeous she is! Beyonce’s prodigy is grown now and has become a hot commodity out in these streets.

This isn’t the first time the eldest of the sister singing group Chloe X Halle has embraced her sexuality, showed off her confidence and fit body, and “won” a TikTok challenge just by doing so. Earlier this year, she completely obliterated the #bussitchallenge when she shocked us all by debuting her submission as one of the first posts on her new Instagram account, separate from her sister Halle. In the video, Chloe dropped it low and bared it all, showing us her sexy and confident side. That video received almost 1m views on Instagram, causing Chloe to trend and fans crowning her the winner of the viral challenge.

Check out some thirst traps from Ms.Bailey that will leave you speechless. Proceed with caution!

Photos below

RELATED: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

RELATED: Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

RELATED: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Chloe Bailey Breaks The Internet…AGAIN [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close