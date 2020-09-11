Conway The Machine Drops ‘From King To GOD’ & Twitter Salutes The Buffalo Shooter

Conway The Machine doesn’t have much to prove to anyone, despite his own admission that he believes he’s overlooked in the industry. With the release of his latest project From King To A GOD, it appears that “La Máquina” has effectively awakened the senses of the masses if reactions on Twitter are an early indication.

Conway has been promoting the release of From King To A GOD for weeks on social media, employing the same brash no-nonsense approach that informs his rhyme schemes. The Grimiest Of All Time already unleashed the George Floyd-inspired “Front Lines” track, and “Lemon” featuring a standout verse from the Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, but those songs are just a slight glimpse of the heart of the album.

At its core, FKTG isn’t all chilling street tales from the streets of Buffalo, N.Y. What looms heaviest over the project is the clarity and focus of The Machine’s delivery and the depths of his writing ability that prove without question he is Griselda’s most dextrous MC at the moment. There are the ever-present productions of Daringer, Beat Butcha and Alchemist, but other producers such as Hit-Boy and Havoc round things out.

Never one to back away from expressing himself, Conway digs deep on moving tracks such as “Forever Ever Dropping Tears,” one of the many pleasant shifts in sound on the project with Erick Sermon of EPMD fame providing the backdrop.

Conway shows up alongside the entire Griselda gang on the potent “Spurs 3” with his brother Westside Gunn and cousin Benny The Butcher, while “Anza” finds alongside the First Lady of Griselda Armani Ceaser, floating over a Murda Beatz track that sounds unlike anything fans have heard Conway on.

Via Twitter, we’ve collected the responses and have them listed out below. Hit up WSG’s tweet below this line to find From King To A GOD at your preferred DSP.

U KNOW WAT TIME IT IS 🦂 🤖🥁NEW @WHOISCONWAY album “FROM KING TO A GOD” OUT NOW @GriseldaRecords https://t.co/5eSIwYqR13 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) September 11, 2020

