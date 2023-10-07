Drake Calls Joe Budden A “Failure” Over His “For All The Dogs” Criticism, Social Media Piles On

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

However, Drizzy’s not up in arms over the countless tweets judging his latest body of work; it’s one of his former rapper pals, Joe Budden.

Budden’s Joe Budden Podcast has served as a platform for him to wax poetic and air his grievances about hip-hop, and this week’s subject of note is For All The Dogs.

He didn’t hesitate to roast Drake on the podcast’s latest episode, and Drake has since responded in the comments under DJ Akademik‘s clip of Budden’s opinion.

“You have failed at music,” Drizzy wrote. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…”

He goes on to critique Budden’s career and fans who think his discography is top-notch.

“You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat,” he continues.

Drake advises other creatives to stick to their craft and not let others’ views of their work affect their drive as he continues eviscerating Budden’s rap career.

“Pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering,” he commented. “You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you.”

After seeing Drake’s response to his podcast, Budden replied, “You’ll grow up sooner or later… Father time is undefeated.”

This surely isn’t the end of the Drake-Joe Budden frenemy relationship.

See how social is reacting to the back and forth below.

Drake Calls Joe Budden A “Failure” Over His “For All The Dogs” Criticism, Social Media Piles On was originally published on cassiuslife.com