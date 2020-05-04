CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Fashion Files: Laura Harrier Is Literally ‘Hollywood’s’ It-Girl!

Posted May 4, 2020

Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women In Hollywood Celebration

Source: Presley Ann / Getty


If you have yet to catch Netflix’s new limited series Hollywood, you need to, because you are seriously missing out.

Set in Los Angeles in the 1940s after the end of WWII, this new Ryan Murphy project, with Janet Mock writing and directing a few eps, is centered on one important notion: what is Hollywood took risks with diversity back then?

This revisionist history of the industry explores that courage and focuses on Camille Washington, a Black actress played Laura Harrier, who becomes the first Black woman to be the star (and love interest) in a studio-backed feature film. Harrier, who is giving us all the Dorothy Dandridge and Lena Horne vibes, is fantastic as Camille, trying to pushback against the stereotypical maid roles and show that she has the chops to be the leading lady.

It’s a fun and moving series about the importance of representation. Oh, and did we mention that Queen Latifah has a guest spot in this playing the first Black Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel?

Take a look at the trailer:

 

Now if Harrier looks familiar, it’s probably because of her roles in Marvel movie Spider-Man: Homecoming—as well as the Oscar-nominated Spike Lee film, BlacKkKlansman. And if you’re a soap fan, she played Destiny Evans on One Life To Live. 

Here she is with her boo, Golden State Warrior player Klay Thompson, slaying:

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty


Speaking of slaying, as Camille in Hollywood, sis got to rock some serious retro fashion, telling Oprah Magazine that she was channeling iconic Carmen Jones actress Dorothy for this role.

“I drew a lot from Dorothy Dandridge, mainly because she the first Black woman who was able to be a leading lady and considered a movie star,” the 30-year-old Illinois native said.

She continued: “Yet at the same time she was this huge star, she faced a lot of adversity and had a really difficult life. She faced so much racism, even at the height of her career.”

“I wanted to pay homage to her and to all of the people who didn’t get an opportunity at the time because it wasn’t available to them.”

View this post on Instagram

@hollywoodnetflix premiere in ONE DAY MOOD!!!

A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier) on

 

In addition, Harrier is also a red carpet darling. Take a look at her some of her best lewks:

Fashion Files: Laura Harrier Is Literally ‘Hollywood’s’ It-Girl!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Source:Getty

Come through trousers!

2. 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon Source:WENN

Short, flirty and fun. 

3. Netflix Hollywood Tastemaker

Netflix Hollywood Tastemaker Source:Getty

With her Hollywood co-star Jeremy Pope (another rising star), Laura is mixing up prints and winnin’ at it!

4. Balance Not Symmetry Premiere

Balance Not Symmetry Premiere Source:WENN

This crop top two-piece is pretty dope. 

5. 50th NAACP Image Awards

50th NAACP Image Awards Source:WENN

Looking like sunset in this gold gown. 

6. 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards

71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards Source:WENN

You can never go wrong with a little black dress. 

7. Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women In Hollywood Celebration

Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women In Hollywood Celebration Source:Getty

That plunging neckline and that slit are giving us life!

8. 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Source:WENN

Lady in red!

9. Morgan Stanley Presents Alfre Woodard’s 11th Annual Sistahs’ Soirée With Absolut Elyx

Morgan Stanley Presents Alfre Woodard's 11th Annual Sistahs' Soirée With Absolut Elyx Source:Getty

Suited like a boss!

10. 24th Annual Critic’s Choice Awards Arrivals

24th Annual Critic's Choice Awards Arrivals Source:WENN

Come through long sleeves!

11. 2019 InStyle Awards

2019 InStyle Awards Source:Getty

We’re green with envy in this two-piece badau and skirt. 

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close