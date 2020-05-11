Future Wishes A Happy Mother’s Day To All Of His Baby Mamas Except…

05.11.20
Future Wishes A Happy Mother’s Day To All Of His Baby Mamas Except…

Posted 22 hours ago


Mother’s Day is always a special time to share love and appreciation. This year Future decided to show his love and appreciation for some of the mothers of his children via Twitter. As we know Future has multiple children with multiple women. He tweeted out messages to Joie Chavis, Ciara, India J, Brittni Mealy, his daughter Paris’ mother, and his son Kash’s mother. So his two alleged baby mamas, Eliza Reign and Cindy Renae Parker, were left out. See his Mother’s Day tributes below…

