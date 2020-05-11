Future Wishes A Happy Mother’s Day To All Of His Baby Mamas Except…

Mother’s Day is always a special time to share love and appreciation. This year Future decided to show his love and appreciation for some of the mothers of his children via Twitter. As we know Future has multiple children with multiple women. He tweeted out messages to Joie Chavis, Ciara, India J, Brittni Mealy, his daughter Paris’ mother, and his son Kash’s mother. So his two alleged baby mamas, Eliza Reign and Cindy Renae Parker, were left out. See his Mother’s Day tributes below…
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ Looks like Future has one more woman he needs to acknowledge for Mother’s Day. DNA test results reportedly confirm that he is the father of #ElizaReign’s daughter. ___ The DNA test results, which were 99.99999% accurate, were announced during a court appearance today, #ItsOnSite reports. ___ After months of back and forth in the courts, Future was finally-read more at TheShadeRoom.com!
