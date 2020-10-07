CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Gucci Releases “Fake” Collection As A Nod To Their Long Battle With Counterfeits

Posted 16 hours ago

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION

Source: GUCCI / Gucci

One of the most bootlegged brands ever is taking a stab at knocking itself off. Gucci has a new drop that purposely tongue in cheek.

As spotted Hype Beast the Italian brand has announced their “Fake Not” Collection. An ironic take on distinctive House codes, the words ‘Fake’ and ‘Not’ are displayed onto GG Supreme canvas, crafted into some of their staple accessories. The narrative began with a print inspired by a retro appropriation of the Gucci logo featuring the bicolor stripe. Entering a new chapter, the green and red design mixes with ‘Fake/Not’—a playful commentary on the idea of imitation.

The collection spans across their signature backpack, their medium suitcase and the uber popular belt bag. You can see more of the “Fake Not” pieces below and shop the collection here.

Photo:

Gucci Releases “Fake” Collection As A Nod To Their Long Battle With Counterfeits  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION Source:Gucci

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection

2. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION Source:Gucci

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection

3. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION Source:Gucci

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection

4. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION Source:Gucci

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection

5. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION Source:Gucci

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection

6. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION Source:Gucci

GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close