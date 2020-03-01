CLOSE
Happy Birthday Queen! 20 Times Lupita Nyong’o Shut Down The Red Carpet

Posted March 1, 2020

Lupita Nyong'o Birthday

Source: Getty / Getty


When I first laid eyes on Lupita Nyong’o back in 2013 playing Patsy in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years A Slave, I knew then she was destined to be a star.

Yale Drama School bred, Nyong’o brought soul, nuance and rawness to playing an enslaved woman who endured an obsessed slave master, sexual assault and torture. Most importantly, the actress did so with dignity.

From there for that iconic role, she went on to win the Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics Choice Awards and the coveted Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Over the years, her career has flourished! From films such as Star Wars,  Black Panther and Us to BFF  Danai Gurira’s Broadway play Eclipsed, Lupita has proven that she has the range as an actress on the large screen and the stage.

Hands down, she is such a gem, but I would be remiss to not mention that she’s also a red carpet queen.

Ever since Nyong’o hit the 2014 Golden Globes in that red-caped Ralph Lauren gown, she has wowed her fans and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with! So as we celebrate her birthday today (March 1), here is 20 times the 37-year-old has stunted and showed out with her impeccable and fashion-forward style.

Happy birthday, queen!

1. 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, 2020

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, 2020 Source:WENN

2. Met Gala, 2014

Met Gala, 2014 Source:Getty

3. Met Gala, 2016

Met Gala, 2016 Source:Getty

4. 90th Annual Academy Awards, 2018

90th Annual Academy Awards, 2018 Source:Getty

5. EE British Academy Film Awards, 2018

EE British Academy Film Awards, 2018 Source:Getty

6. 45th NAACP Image Awards, 2014

45th NAACP Image Awards, 2014 Source:Getty

7. 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, 2017

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, 2017 Source:Getty

8. Met Gala, 2019

Met Gala, 2019 Source:WENN

9. Premiere Of Disney’s ‘Queen Of Katwe,’ 2016

Premiere Of Disney's 'Queen Of Katwe,' 2016 Source:Getty

10. 70th Annual Tony Awards, 2016

70th Annual Tony Awards, 2016 Source:Getty

11. ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ – European Film Premiere, 2015

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - European Film Premiere, 2015 Source:Getty

12. 68th annual Cannes Film Festival, 2015

68th annual Cannes Film Festival, 2015 Source:Getty

13. Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ , 2015

Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' , 2015 Source:Getty

14. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2014

71st Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2014 Source:Getty

15. Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Source:WENN

16. Los Angeles premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ , 2017

Los Angeles premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' , 2017 Source:Getty

17. Golden Globe Awards, 2019

Golden Globe Awards, 2019 Source:Getty

18. 87th Annual Oscars, 2015

87th Annual Oscars, 2015 Source:WENN

19. Met Gala, 2017

Met Gala, 2017 Source:Getty

20. World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther, 2018

World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther, 2018 Source:WENN
