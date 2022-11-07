Happy No Shave November To The Finest Bearded Celebrities

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Happy No Shave November to the finest celebrities in the game! We created a gallery of some of our favorite Black celebrities with luscious beards. Check out their photos inside.

The month-long journey of “No Shave November” invites participants to forgo shaving and grooming to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. It’s a moment to celebrate good health and recognize the impending effects of cancer on many men across the world.

Beards are back in action just in time for the colder, winter months. Surely, women are pleased with the idea that men are parading around, looking more handsome than ever. There are several beard styles from the classic bearded look to goatees. Black men are embracing their facial hair as a nice beard only helps to accentuate your best facial features. A beard elevates your look, and it also shows your personal style and personality.

Whether you are a Hollywood superstar or an average Joe, every man looks forward to growing their beard in a stylish way. Let’s face it: the beard just makes every man far more attractive. The fresh face just feels to bare and innocent. However, the beard adds a more masculine and mature look that women can’t get enough of.

When men are just boys, they dream of having a face full of facial hair like the older male figures in their lives. There are made up myths that if you engage in more oral sex with the opposite sex that the hair would sprout from your face instantly. The truth is that growing facial hair can be tough, but once you do, it leaves the mark of a very fine man.

The hottest Hollywood celebrities like actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and rapper Drake are flaunting their perfectly sculpted facial hair.

Check out a gallery of the finest Black celebrities with beards below:

