Here's All The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards Performances [Video]

Posted 12 hours ago

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards have concluded and debates are certainly still raging over who had the best cypher for this edition of the annual program. Lil’ Kim, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and many more rocked the stages and we’ve got them all listed below.

Among one of the standout moments of the night, Lil’ Kim put on a set that reminded the attendees and viewers that the Queen Bee has hit songs for days. Along with the aforementioned Megan Thee Stallion, other rising women rappers had their own moment to shine with Rapsody and Saweetie both rocking the awards show.

Lil Baby, Offset, Rick Ross, T-Pain, YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak rounded out the sets.

Check out the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards performances below.

