How Gorgeous Would It Have Been If Zuhair Murad Used All Black Models To Show His Spring 2020 Collection Inspired By Nefertiti

Posted January 23, 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty


I was in awe the moment I laid eyes on Zuhair Murad’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which showed at Paris Fashion Week last night. The stunning garments he sent down the runway were filled with jewels and dazzling embellishments that shimmered against the Black model’s skin. The gowns and dresses were inspired by the Egyptian queen Nefertiti.

I went straight to the designer’s Instagram page to see more when I discovered even more fabulous looks that shined like sunlight captured in a mason jar. Stunning. But that thought came with the caveat, how groundbreaking and gorgeous would it have been if he used all Black models?!

Murad used at least three Black models, who made several trips down the runway, in his show, but is that enough?

In 2016, Zac Posen sent a majority of Black models down the runway. 25 of 33 models he used in his show were Black. It seemed only befitting of Murad to follow suit since his collection was inspired by Nefertiti, whose appearance is heavily debated. Since she was Egyptian, she would have been a tanned bronze to a dark brown complexion. Seemed like the perfect opportunity for Murad to feature all WOC to model his clothing. Instead, the majority of his models were White women. Oh how our melanin would have sparkled in all those gold gowns.

Despite the thought lingering in my head, I still desperately love every item in the collection. Keep scrolling to check it out…

1. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2020 in Paris, France.

2. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

3. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

4. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

5. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

6. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

7. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

8. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

9. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

10. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

11. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

12. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

13. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

14. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

15. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

16. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

17. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

18. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

19. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

20. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

21. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

22. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

23. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

24. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

25. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

26. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

27. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

28. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

29. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

30. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

31. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

32. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

33. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

34. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

35. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

36. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

37. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

38. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

39. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

40. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

41. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

42. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

43. Zuhair Murad : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Source:Getty

