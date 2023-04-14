HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith’s new Netflix documentary series explores the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. The first season will feature one of the most famous and powerful Queen Cleopatra. Watch the trailer and check out first look images ahead of its release inside.

Smith’s upcoming documentary series explores the lives of these historic African Queens. This season will feature Queen Cleopatra, the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman. She was a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset — her intellect. Cleopatra’s heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has long been avoided by Hollywood. Now, the series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.

“We don’t often get to see or hear stories about Black queens,” Smith shares in a statement. “And that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them!”

The series is narrated by Jada and can be heard throughout the trailer.

“Cleopatra is a queen who many know about, but not in her truth,” Smith continues. “She’s been displayed as overtly sexual, excessive, and corrupt, yet she was a strategist, an intellect, a commanding force of nature, who fought to protect her kingdom… and her heritage is highly debated. This season will dive deeper into her history and re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.”

Smith executive produced this series alongside Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez and Sahara Bushue for Westbrook Studios, Jane Root and Ben Goold for Nutopia. Writers Peres Owino and NneNne Iwuji lend their expertise for this one-of-a-kind series as well.

Queen Cleopatra debuts on Netflix May 10.

Watch the official trailer below:

Check out first-look images below:

Jada Pinkett Smith Explores The Lives Of Prominent African Queens Like ‘Queen Cleopatra’ In New Netflix Docuseries was originally published on globalgrind.com