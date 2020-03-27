CLOSE
Keri Hilson Posts A Topless Picture & Caught Her Neighbors Creepin’! [Photos]

Posted March 27, 2020

Keri Hilson has had some time to self reflect, read some books & flash her neighbors?? Hilson posted a topless boomerang to Instagram with a lengthy caption saying, “QUARANTINE LEVEL: GOAT.

Though that “other Vitamin D” would be nice 🥴🤷🏾‍♀️, I’m keeping the vibrations high! ☀✨I’m already in Week 2 of self-quarantine. Been writing, reading, meditating, praying, cooking, cleaning, purging, organizing, tread-milling, stretching, hot-tubbing, face-timing…loving, learning, trusting, facing, feeling, breaking on thru!!! I figure if we do this right, we’ll come out better in one way or another. ☀ I LOVE YOU. Be safe & well. (Stay yo ass home) 💖”.

Ms. Keri Baby was glowin! One of her fans when in the comments to try to get some confirmation if she was topless and she responded saying her neighbors say her breasts. Live yo life we ain’t mad Keri!

 

