ATL Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Following the news of ATL’s own, Killer Mike bringing three Grammys, was some not-so-good news.

According to TMZ, Mike was handcuffed and arrested after an alleged physical altercation. Killer Mike owned the night bringing home the Grammys for Best Rap Album, Song, and Performance.

Check out some of the reactions to the rollercoaster of a night for Killer Mike.

RELATED: BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys

RELATED: Killer Mike Talks New Project “Michael,” Bridging The Gap, Working With Andre 3000 & More!

RELATED: Weedmaps To Premier Original Docuseries ‘Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike’ On Vice TV To Celebrate 4/20

HOMEPAGE