ATL Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys

Published on February 4, 2024

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Winners

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Following the news of ATL’s own, Killer Mike bringing three Grammys, was some not-so-good news.

According to TMZ, Mike was handcuffed and arrested after an alleged physical altercation. Killer Mike owned the night bringing home the Grammys for Best Rap Album, Song, and Performance.

Check out some of the reactions to the rollercoaster of a night for Killer Mike.

 

Killer Mike
