LOL: Kirk Franklin Had an ATL Club Praising The LAWD!

We praise different in ATL now! Kirk Franklin was celebrating his daughters graduation at Rocksteady. Seeing Kirk Franklin singing, ‘Melodies from Heaven‘ in the middle of the club was not on my bingo card.
Talk about a great time, praising the lord, & having some amazing Jerk Chicken from Rocksteady. The internet has unanimously crowned Kirk Franklin as the funniest person in the game after this.
Check out some of the funniest reactions to Kirk Franklin having a grand ole time at an Atlanta night club below.
