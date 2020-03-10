CLOSE
HomeNational

Lala Anthony Punta Cana Vacation Photos

Posted March 10, 2020

Lala anthony

Source: Getty / Getty

Lala Anthony has ben serving looks for quite some time. Ms. Anthony took a  vacation to Punta Cana and brought some photos to our IG newsfeed that are worthy of a second look! While the father of her child Carmelo Anthony has been making a tremendous comeback in the NBA joining the scorching hot Portland Trailblazers. Lala was posted up on the beach living her best life! She also brought her son for some Kiyan out to Punta Cana for the fun. Check all the photos from the Anthony’s vacation below!

 

Related: Gary’s Tea: Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Depart From Royal Duties, Lala Anthony May Be Dating Again

Lala Anthony Punta Cana Vacation Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

A vibe ☀️🇩🇴☀️

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

All weekend long 🇩🇴🇩🇴

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

3.

4.

5.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close